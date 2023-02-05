Minne Driver: I faked an orgasm to get a job

Minnie Driver once faked an orgasm to get a job.

The 53-year-old actress was asked about the most "embarrassing moment" of her career so far and revealed that in the early days, she was trying out for a chocolate bar advert and was horrified to have been asked to act as if she was orgasming in front of a load of male TV executives.

She said: "When I was starting out, in the early 90s, I had to fake an orgasm in a room full of male ad execs at an audition for a chocolate bar ad. It was grim!"

Meanwhile, the 'Circle of Friends' star - who has been in a relationship with filmmaker Addison O'Dea, 42, since 2019 but previously dated the likes of Ryan Kavanaugh, Matthew Felkner and has 14-year-old son Henry with Timothy J. Lea - went on to add she would erase all the "awful men" from her past and has not matured as a person in the way she had initially hoped before admitting that she still has a crush on old schoolfriend and fellow Hollywood star Daniel Day-Lewis.

She told The Guardian: "I thought that I would become more mature about certain things, and it didn’t happen. I’ve said ['I love you'] knowing I didn’t mean it how the other person meant it. If I could, I’d edit out all the awful men I managed to find who confirmed my worst suspicions about my body and my character. [But my celebrity crush is] Daniel Day-Lewis. I have loved him since I was 12 years old. I watched him play in a football match at my school – and then walked him back to the changing rooms after, and he was so kind and he talked to me about acting."

