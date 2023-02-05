Valerie Bertinelli has moved on from her "narcissist" ex-husband.

The 62-year-old actress tied the knot with financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011 but filed for divorce from him last year because of ""irreconcilable differences" and has now admitted she has been able to find peace with the "painful" split after her therapy journey.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "It's so painful, but there's a release that happens that's really helpful. I believe that a lot of emotional pain is stored in the body, and I'm doing my best to heal from it in every way -- my therapy, my journaling, my meditation, rolfing. I am over it! I'm over the narcissist. I'm long over the narcissist. What I’m working on is what made me tolerate the intolerable?"

The Golden Globe winner went on to add that is has been able to have a "better life" since the split and is grateful" to have a life she can deservedly enjoy.

She said: "What made me tolerate the intolerable? So, by searching for that - by healing that - I have just put a better life forward for myself. I'm more joyful. I'm more happy. A life that I already have that I'm grateful for, but a life that I can truly enjoy. Because then I finally feel like I deserve it. all deserve to have a beautiful life. And it starts here, within," she said while pointing to her heart. "And I want you all to feel that for yourselves 'cause we all deserve it. So yes, I have moved on from the s****y part, and I'm going into the really hard, hard part that has the most benefits to it."