Adele is going to the Super Bowl just to see Rihanna.

The 34-year-old pop star is due to make her comeback with a performance during the halftime show at the upcoming NFL championship game on Sunday (12.02.23) and fellow superstar Adele - who is currently playing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency in Las Vegas - will be in attendance just to see her.

Speaking to an audience member at her Caesars Palace show in a video posted to TikTok on Friday (04.02.23), she said: "Oh, I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a f*** who wins!"

Last year, it was revealed that the 'Umbrella' hitmaker - who has not released an album since 'Anti' in 2016 and has instead focused on her Fenty beauty brand before welcoming a son with A$AP Rocky in 2022 - will make her comeback the subject of a new documentary which will follow her as she prepares to fill the prestigious slot at the sporting game at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A source said: "There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years. She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum. “Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid

millions. The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. Add on top of that it’s a live comeback and the pressure is immense. She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”