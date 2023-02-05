Megan Fox attended a Grammys pre-party with a "broken wrist" and "concussion."

The 36-year-old actress attended Clive Davis' annual gala on Saturday ahead of the annual music awards ceremony on Sunday (05.02.03) with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly but was seen sporting a hot pink brace after sustaining a couple of injuries shortly before arriving at the event.

She wrote on Instagram: "off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party [spiral eyes emoji]" (sic)

The 'Transformers' star - who was previously married to former ' Beverly Hills, 90210' actor Brian Austin Green and has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight and six-year-old daughter Journey with him - did not elaborate on the reason behind her injuries and representatives are yet to respond to requests for comments from various media outlets.

Towards the end of year, the 'Jennifer's Body' actress - who has been engaged to MGK since January 2022 - was insistent that she wanted her rap star husband - who has 13-year-old daughter Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon - to "kill her or get her pregnant."

She said; "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth. Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options"

MGK previously claimed the engagement ring he had made for Megan was designed so it "hurts" if it's taken off.

The ring features their birthstones emerald and diamond and has thorns for bands, which could cause the 36-year-old actress to shed blood if removed.

The pop-punk star - whose real name is Colson Baker - said of the custom design: “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine.