Heather Rae El Moussa has "never been so exhausted" since giving birth.

The 35-year-old reality star and her husband Tarek, 41, welcomed their first child together into the world on Tuesday (01.02.23) but admitted that she has been left very tired since the arrival even though she is the "happiest" she has ever been in her life.

Alongside a censored snap of herself appearing to breastfeed the little one, she wrote on Instagram on Saturday (04.02.23): "I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life [prayer emoji.]"

Upon the arrival of their newborn, the couple captioned a photo of their hands cradling the baby, whose face couldn't be seen: "Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23.

"Mama baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].(sic)"

Just last week, the 'Selling Sunset' star - who is stepmom to Tarek and ex-wife Christina Hall's kids Taylor, 12, and seven-year-old Brayden - revealed she had turned to acupuncture and other "natural" ways of inducing labour.

She said: "I am just leaving acupuncture. I did acupuncture to induce labor, and I’ll tell you guys a couple other things I’ve been doing. “[I’ve been eating] dates, [drinking] raspberry tea, I did pressure point massage. I’m going on a lot of walks, obviously, some adult stuff, bouncing on an exercise ball, [and] acupuncture.

"Like, when I do walks, I walk kind of, like, an up-down [on the curb] and walks on the sand as well. [I'm] trying natural ways.(sic)"

A short time later, Heather revealed that her colleagues from the Netflix reality show had brought her the infamous "labour salad" from Pizza Café, which is said to have helped women in Los Angeles start their contractions for over 30 years.

She said: "When your besties secure the famous ‘labour salad’ for me to bring to me tomorrow because it’s hours from me!"