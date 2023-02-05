Cheryl Burke is "not in a rush" to date again.

The 38-year-old star split from 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence, 42, in 2022 after three years of marriage but explained that she has found being declared legally single to be "very healing" and ruled out the idea of turning to dating apps.

She said: "It's been really healing, honestly. I refuse to use dating apps. And Patti 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Stanger, she's working on it, but it's not easy and I'm not in a rush."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro - who met Matthew more than a decade before they tied the knot in 2019 - went on to explain that she "finally has time to grow" as a person since the split and claimed that she "deserves to be selfish" for the first time.

She told PEOPLE: "I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now...I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline. It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now. I mean, I deserve it. I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way. I feel at peace, at ease and I'm just excited. I feel like I've been a reborn human being here on this planet because it's so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog!

"It's been really nice to just be with someone who may not have an opinion, but still is very opinionated. She definitely is. They say that your dog is like your owner, so it's kind of scary."