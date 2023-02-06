Beyonce has equalled the record for most Grammy Awards of all time.

The 'Formation' hitmaker won the Best R+B Song prize for 'Cuff It' at Sunday's (05.02.23) ceremony, taking her total wins to 31 and equalling the benchmark set by classical musician Georg Solti in 1997.

However, she wasn't able to accept the award at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with host Trevor Noah reassuring the audience: "Beyonce is on her way".

Instead, Nile Rogers, who performed on the track, gave a brief speech on her behalf.

The Chic legend - who was joined on stage by producer The-Dream - said: "When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that had happened to me. I heard it and said, 'I wanna play on that, right now', and it was one take."

Earlier in the evening, Beyonce also won Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Be Alive' from the movie 'King Richard', Best Dance/Electronic Recording for 'Break My Soul', and Best Traditional R+B Performance for 'Plastic Off the Sofa' during the Premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

She lost out in two of the categories she was up for during the pre-show, with 'Virgo Groove' beaten to Best R+B Performance by Muni Long's 'Hes + Hrs', and 'Be Alive' missing out on Best Song Written For Visual Media to 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from 'Encanto'

But the 41-year-old star could still break the record on Sunday as she's up for a string of other honours, including Best Dance Album, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and the prestigious Record of the Year.