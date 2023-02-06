Kendrick Lamar thanked his family for giving him "courage and vulnerability" as he accepted the Best Rap Album Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23).

The 35-year-old musician beat off competition from Pusha T ('It's Almost Dry'), Jack Harlow ('Come Home the Kids Miss You)', Future ('I Never Liked You') and DJ Khaled ('God Did') to win the accolade for the third time and admitted 'Mr. Morale + the Big Steppers' had proven to be the "toughest" album he's ever made.

Kendrick - who previously won the award in 2016 and 2018 for 'To Pimp a Butterfly' and 'Damn' respectively - told the audience at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena: "I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and the vulnerability to share my stories and share my truth with this album. That's first and foremost.

"I want to thank my fans for trusting me with these words, you know? You know, as artists we;re all entertainers. We all say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions so making this record - is one of my toughest records to make. And it allowed me to do that and allowed me to share other people's experiences.

"Going back and thinking where I started with rapping, how far I came, I'd like to thank the culture for allowing me to evolve in order to make the songs like 'Mother I sober'. That's special to me."

Earlier in the evening, Kendrick - who was the most nominated male artist this year -won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his track 'The Heart Part 5'.

Meanwhile, though the 'N95' hitmaker found making his record "tough", Harry Styles reflected on how much of a great time he'd had making his LP 'Harry's House' as he accepted the Best Pop Vocal Album honour.

He said: "This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. For making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.

"So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."