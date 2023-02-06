Beyonce has become the most-decorated artist in Grammy Awards history.

The 41-year-old singer broke the record set by Sir Georg Solti in 1997 when she scooped her 32nd award on Sunday (05.02.23), with her album 'Renaissance's victory in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category securing her place in musical legend.

Speaking on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me.

"Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Jonny, who’s not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.

"I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Beyonce - who won the award ahead of Bonobo’s 'Rosewood', David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s 'I’m Good (Blue)', Diplo and Miguel’s 'Don’t Forget My Love', Kaytranada and H.E.R.’s 'Intimidated', and Rüfüs Du Sol’s 'On My Knees' - had equalled the record set by the composer earlier in the evening when she won Best R+B Song prize for 'Cuff It' but she wasn't able to accept the accolade as she hadn't yet arrived at the event, with host Trevor Noah telling the audience she was "stuck in traffic".

Ahead of the main ceremony, the 'Formation' hitmaker also won Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'Be Alive' from the movie 'King Richard', Best Dance/Electronic Recording for 'Break My Soul', and Best Traditional R+B Performance for 'Plastic Off the Sofa' during the Premiere ceremony.

She lost out in two of the categories she was up for during the pre-show, with 'Virgo Groove' beaten to Best R+B Performance by Muni Long's 'Hes + Hrs', and 'Be Alive' missing out on Best Song Written For Visual Media to 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from 'Encanto'.