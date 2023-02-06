Quavo paid an emotional tribute to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff during the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23).

The 31-year-old rapper performed his song ‘Without You’ during the show’s In Memoriam segment in honour of the 28-year-old musician, who was shot dead in November.

Quavo was joined by gospel group Maverick City Music for the performance, though fellow Migos star Offset wasn’t involved, and when he finished singing, he remained on stage clutching Takeoff’s chain to the sky – which had been hanging from an empty microphone stand as the curtain came down.

To close out the segment, Mick Fleetwood joined Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow to pay tribute to his late former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died aged 79 in November.

The trio gave a rendition of ‘Songbird’, which was written by Christine for the group’s 1977 album ‘Rumours’.

Sheryl sang the first verse and Bonnie the second, and they came together for the chorus, with Mick playing guitar throughout.

And earlier in the slot, Kacey Musgraves covered Loretta Lynn’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ in tribute to the country music legend, who was 90 when she passed away in October.

The 34-year-old singer gave her acoustic performance with Loretta’s name emblazoned on her guitar and a huge flower arrangement at her feet.

Other artists recognised during the In Memoriam segment included the likes of Jeff Beck, David Crosby, Anita Pointer, Coolio, Irene Cara and Lisa Marie Presley.

Quavo previously reflected on the close relationship he shared with Takeoff days after his nephew’s death.

He wrote on Instagram: “It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together.

"Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move...then you followed up right behind me.

"Now I finally get it....you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."