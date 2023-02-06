Adele paid a tearful tribute to her son as she picked up the Best Solo Pop Performance Grammy Award on Sunday (05.02.23).

The 34-year-old singer's track 'Easy On Me' - which was about the aftermath of divorce - beat off competition from Bad Bunny's 'Moscow Mule', Doja Cat's 'Woman' Harry Styles' 'As It Was', 'Abour Damn Time' from Lizzo and Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' to take the honour, and the British star gave an emotional shoutout to her and ex-husband Simon Konecki's 10-year-old son Angelo as she reflected on writing the track.

She said: "I want to dedicate this to my son Angelo...

“I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.

"And I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it's very old school and brave."

Adele was presented with the award by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who she had finally met for the first time earlier in the evening.

He quipped: “Get up here, best friend."

During his opening monologue, host Trevor Noah had walked around the tables and teased the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker about her love of the 'Ballers' star.

He said: “The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson.

“I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called ‘The Rock.’ "

The former WWE star then walked over, and Adele grinned as she stood up to give him a hug.

Trevor said: "Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele! All right, you two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving!"

The 50-year-old actor could then be seen taking a seat next to the 'Hello' singer as the camera panned away from their table.