Bonnie Raitt was a surprise winner of the Song of the Year award at the Grammys on Sunday (05.02.23).

The 73-year-old singer's 'Just Like That' beat off competition from Taylor Swift ('All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'), Lizzo ('About Damn Time'), Harry Styles ('As It Was'), Steve Lacy ('Bad Habit'), 'GAYLE ('abcdefu'), Beyonce ('Break My Soul'), Adele ('Easy On Me'),DJ Khaled ('God Did'), and Kendrick Lamar ('The Heart Part 5') to take home the prize and appeared genuinely shocked when she stepped out onto the stage.

She said: “I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say.

“I don’t write a lot of songs but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one. I’m totally humbled.”

Bonnie described her win as an "unreal moment" for a song inspired by organ donors, and the late singer-songwriter John Prine.

She also took the time to pay tribute to songwriters who don't often get to be in the spotlight, describing them as the “soul-digging, hard-working people who put these ideas to music.”

During the Grammy Premiere ceremony earlier in the evening, Bonnie also scooped the Best Americana Performance gong for 'Made Up Mind' and Best American Roots Song for 'Just Like That'.

The 'Something To Talk About' singer admitted she was particularly "proud" to have been shortlisted for Song of the Year.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she said: "I'm always really proud to be acknowledged. To be acknowledged for song of the year this time is pretty big – so, for one of my tunes? That's a big thing for me, so I'm very proud."