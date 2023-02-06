Harry Styles beat Beyonce and Adele to take the Album of the Year prize at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23).

The former One Direction singer's third LP 'Harry's House' was a surprise winner in the category, as 'Renaissance' and '30' were seen as the frontrunners and the star hid his face in his hands when his name was called out for the prestigious accolade.

But Harry - whose record also triumphed ahead of albums by ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay and Kendrick Lamar - insisted there is "no such thing as best" and paid tribute to his fellow nominees.

He said as he accepted the award: "I've been so so inspired by every artist in this category with me, a lot of different times in my life I listen to everyone in this category when I'm alone.

"I think on nights like tonight it's important to remember there is no such thing as best. I don't think any of us sit in the studios make decisions based on what will get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I'm just so, so grateful... I'm just so... this doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice thank you very much."

Harry's win followed another shock when Samara Joy took home the prize for Best New Artist.

The 23-year-old singer - who had earlier won Best Jazz Vocal Album for 'Linger Awhile' - told the audience at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena : “I’ve been watching y’all on TV for so long.

“To be here ... by just being myself, by just being who I was born as, I’m so thankful.”

Earlier in the evening, Harry performed 'As It Was' shortly after taking the award for Best Pop Vocal album.

He was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for 'As It Was'.