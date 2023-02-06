Mick Fleetwood loved "making a fuss" of Christine McVie at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23).

The music star died in hospital in November, aged 79, following a brief illness, and her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate honoured her at the awards show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Mick, 75 - who performed the Fleetwood Mac hit 'Songbird' alongside Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow - shared: "I think it's a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely, unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie.

"There is a lot of fuss, but we are really happy to be making a fuss of her."

Despite this, Mick admitted that the performance was also tinged with a little bit of sadness.

He told E! News: "It's double edged - it comes with a celebration and a quiet prayer that contains some sadness of loss. But having it be able to come to life with this lovely lady [Sheryl], and Bonnie, is a beautiful thing for me to see happen."

Similarly, Sheryl also cherished the opportunity to honour the former Fleetwood Mac star.

The 60-year-old singer admitted that the band had been a huge influence on her own music.

She said: "For me to get to tribute Christine, because they've been - the band and Christine - so influential on me, but also to get to do it with Mick, it's so deep and meaningful to me.

"I feel like I'm getting the honour of getting to honour."

Christine's family announced her death in November via a statement posted on Facebook.

The family hailed her as "an incredible human being" and a "revered musician".

The statement read: "It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death.

"She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."