Sophie, Countess of Wessex has apologised to Frank Skinner after reportedly criticising his performance at the Royal Variety Show last year.

Comedian Frank revealed he had been sent a sweet note from the royal after she was said to have poked fun at his turn on stage with David Baddiel when they performed their hit football song 'Three Lions' at London's Royal Albert Hall in front of Sophie and her Prince Edward.

Speaking on his Absolute Radio show, Frank explained: "I got a very lovely note this week - unexpected - from someone I’ve talked about on the radio show.

"And I’m not going to tell you exactly what was in it, but it was lovely. And you know when the word classy springs to mind ... I was quite moved by it.

"It came from Bagshot Park - it is the home of the Countess of Wessex, who I had a slight incident with at the Royal Variety.

"And she wrote to me in order to clarify what had gone on. It was the most beautiful thing - handwritten and lovely. I was very pleased."

Frank previously revealed Sophie's comments on his radio show, explaining he was ill during the day of the Royal Variety Show and he was in "physical pain" during the performance before heading backstage to meet the royals.

He said of the incident: "I was gradually getting more ill and more ill, as the day went on. I was struggling. We were singing Three Lions. So I croaked my way through the dress rehearsal. And then, on the night, we did the show ...

"It actually hurt to sing it. Four minutes of hurt never stopped me singing. I was in physical pain.

"Then we had our royal thing. Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex — I think the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar is their official title. Sophie led the way, bearing in mind I’d had a really hard day and I battled on like a trouper. So she comes up and she says: ‘Well, don’t give up your day job.’ I thought, ‘This is not how the royal walk thing works’. And we honestly said, ‘Pardon?’

He added: "It’s supposed to be just banal compliments. I said, ‘Was it that bad?’ And she said ‘Well, you know, I could tell, you know, it’s not what you do."

After receiving the note of apology from Sophie, Frank admitted it had changed his mind on how he perceives her now.

He added: "It was a lovely thing, I love her now ... Anyway, I was completely shocked by it but I wrote back just to say how .... I think I might have used the word gracious."