'The Banshees of Inisherin' was the big winner at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday (05.02.23).

The Martin McDonagh-directed movie - which starred Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson - won five awards in total, including the British/Irish Film of the Year accolade, at the The May Fair Hotel in London.

Colin, 46, won the Actor of the Year accolade for his performance in the film. Kerry Condon, his co-star in the movie, was named the Supporting Actress of the Year, while Barry Keoghan won the award for Supporting Actor of the Year.

Martin, 52 - who previously worked with Colin on the 2008 comedy film 'In Bruges' - received the Screenwriter of the Year gong at the ceremony.

The classical music drama 'Tar' won three awards on the night, including the Actress of the Year prize for Cate Blanchett.

Todd Field, who helmed the project, won the Director of the Year gong, while 'Tar' also won the coveted Film of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Florence Pugh was recognised for her body of work over the last 12 months.

The 27-year-old actress was named as the British/Irish Actress of the Year, after starring in films such as 'Don’t Worry Darling' and 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'.

Bill Nighy was named the British/Irish Actor of the Year for his work during 2022.

The 73-year-old actor - who has won numerous awards during his career - starred in the British drama film 'Living'.

Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh received the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

The 60-year-old actress - who rose to fame in the 90s - starred in the comedy-drama film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' in 2022.

Full list of award winners:

Film of the year:

Tar

Foreign-language film of the year (tie):

Decision to Leave/The Quiet Girl

Documentary of the year:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

British/Irish film of the year:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Director of the year:

Todd Field

Screenwriter of the year:

Martin McDonagh

Actress of the year:

Cate Blanchett

Actor of the year:

Colin Farrell

Supporting actress of the year:

Kerry Condon

Supporting actor of the year:

Barry Keoghan

British/Irish actress of the year for body of work:

Florence Pugh

British/Irish actor of the year for body of work:

Bill Nighy

Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker:

Charlotte Wells

Young British/Irish performer:

Frankie Corio

British/Irish short film of the year:

A Fox in the Night

Technical achievement award:

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Dilys Powell award for excellence in film:

Michelle Yeoh