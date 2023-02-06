Lance Bass loves being a dad.

The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 and claimed that being a dad is the "best thing ever" as the little ones made their first red carpet appearance on Saturday (04.02.22) at a 10th anniversary event for sports charity Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills.

He said: "It's just nice to be able to get out. We've never really been out too much with them, especially in a public forum like this. They've never done a red carpet before. We didn't know there was going to be a red carpet! I would've dressed them up so much nicer. Being dads is the best thing ever. Everyone always told us but it is so true that this life is so much better with these kiddos!"

Meanwhile, the 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmaker - who achieved global fame in his late teens as part of the chart-topping boyband NSYNC along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez , Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick - was asked how he felt about his own children entering the world of show business and admitted that although he would "support them" in whatever they would like to do, he still has his "preferences" for them and would rather they did not go into an environment that was so "pressurized."

He told E! News: "Of course, I'll support anything they want to do. But if I have my preferences, I would not want them to be, you know, have that much pressure."