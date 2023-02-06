Harry Styles says his Grammy Awards triumph feels like "validation" of his career.

The former One Direction star took home the coveted Album of the Year prize for his third record 'Harry's House' at the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (05.02.23) and speaking after his win, Harry admitted he finally feels like he's "on the right path".

Speaking in the press room, Harry told reporters: "[I am] overwhelmed with the moment. I definitely wasn't expecting to get this.

"Being nominated for stuff like this really feels like the winning part — being recognised by your peers.

"It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this ... more than anything, it just feels like validation that you're on the right path."

Harry triumphed over acts including ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay and Kendrick Lamar to win the award but as he accepted the honour, the singer insisted there is "no such thing as best" and paid tribute to his fellow nominees.

He said as he accepted the award: "I've been so so inspired by every artist in this category with me, a lot of different times in my life I listen to everyone in this category when I'm alone. "I think on nights like tonight it's important to remember there is no such thing as best. I don't think any of us sit in the studios make decisions based on what will get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I'm just so, so grateful ... I'm just so ... this doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice thank you very much."

During the show, Harry also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for 'Harry's House'.