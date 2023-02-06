Miranda Lambert is "redneck enough" to take her shoes off at the Grammy Awards.

The 'If I Were A Cowboy' singer walked the red carpet on Sunday (05.02.23) in a black bejwelled gown by Le Thanh Hoa teamed with pointy high-heels shoes from Stuart Weitzmanbut she admitted she was carrying a change of footwear so she would feel comfortable once inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

She told Live From E! co-host Bobby Bones of her shoes: "They're not fun to walk in, I'll say that.

"I bring flats and I put on my heels at the last minute, and then I take them off. The tables are good because you can hide your feet under if you don't have your shoes on.

"I'm redneck enough to take my shoes off at the Grammys."

The 39-year-old singer - who was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album - loves attending the Grammy Awards because they celebrate so many different types of music.

She explained: "That's why I love the Grammys because it's an opportunity to mix with all the genres. "We kind of get in our country music bubble in Nashville sometimes."

The 'Vice' hitmaker had attended Clive Davis' pre-Grammys gala on Saturday (04.02.23) and enjoyed being taken out of her "little comfort zone" by her fellow guests.

She said: "Last night, I met H.E.R. and she was so cool and sweet, and Charlie Puth's at our table, and I was like, 'Okay, this is cool. I get to get out of my little comfort zone.'"