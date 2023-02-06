Shania Twain wanted to “pop on the top” at the Grammy Awards.

The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ hitmaker turned heads on the red carpet at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles at Sunday’s (05.02.23) ceremony with her fiery red hair, just days after she switched up her usual brunette tresses for a vivid platinum blonde look.

And the 57-year-old star – who wore a white suit adorned with huge black polka dots teamed with a matching hat – admitted she had been “re-enjoying fashion” of late.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I'm just having so much fun these days and I'm, I guess, re-enjoying fashion and playing with colour.

"I guess I'm in a very colourful mood.

"Gotta have some great bell bottoms; I'm just enjoying and that's a part of the red hair--because I thought, you know, I'm going to be wearing black and white and I want it to pop on the top."

Shania, who was in attendance to present Best Country Album prize – which went to Willie Nelson for ‘A Beautiful Time’, admitted she was thrilled to be out and able to “represent fashion” as well as her musical genre.

She added: I’m here to represent country music. I mean, I'm here to represent fashion.

"I'm just enjoying being the queen of me, which is my new album... I'm also just excited about bumping into friends here and other artists. There's so much amazing talent this year. I'm here as a fan."

Just a few days before, the ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ singer spoke of how much she “loved” being blonde.

She said: "I just love it! I'm just having fun.”