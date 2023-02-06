Elon Musk has been cleared over fraud charges over tweets about taking Tesla private.

The 51-year-old billionaire was on trial in San Francisco after investors of his electric supercar company accused him of causing them to lose money after he posted about having “funding secured” to take the company off the stock exchange in 2018.

He wrote: Shareholders alleged the messages were misleading and caused them to lose billions due to them after the $72 billion buyout never took place. If he had been found guilty, Elon was threatened with being liable to pay out billions.

After the verdict - which took nine jurors two hours to reach after three weeks of court appearances - Elon tweeted: "Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!

"I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case."

The lawsuit claimed that Elon - who is now the CEO of the social media giant Twitter after taking it over for $44 billion late last year - had been lying when he tweeted “am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured” on 7 August 2018.

They also argued that the SpaceX founder had been fibbing when he had said “investor support is confirmed”.

After Elon shared his plans on the site, the share price rose before falling just days later.

According to experts cited by the shareholders, the losses were believed to be as high as $12 billion.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission also launched legal action against Elon for defrauding investors. During this, he resigned as chairman and settled for $20 million.