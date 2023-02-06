Aaron Carter's fiancee Melanie Martin has branded the Grammy Awards "vile" for leaving him out of the show's In Memoriam segment.

The prizegiving on Sunday night (05.02.23) featured tributes to stars who have passed away over the last year with nods to Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Jeff Beck, David Crosby, Terry Hall, Olivia Newton-John and Coolio among others - but Aaron wasn't mentioned and Melanie is furious.

She blasted the Recording Academy - the organisation behind the Grammys - in an angry post on Instagram, writing: "Really @recordingacademy how do you dare leave Aaron Carter off of the memorial tribute for musicians lost in 2022."

Melanie added a picture of Aaron - who was found dead in the bathtub at his California home in December aged 34 - attending the Grammy Awards as a child. She added: "He is a multi-platinum recording artist accomplished before he was even a teen. He is the most influential child in pop culture in the 90s-00s era and had been attending this show since a very young age.

"This is so unacceptable, outrageous, vile and deplorable."

Despite not being mentioned during the live show at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Aaron was named in the In Memoriam segment in physical copy of the official Grammys program.

Other stars who landed a mention in the show included Vangelis, Depeche Mode's Andy Fletcher and Lisa Marie Presley. The tribute featured Kacey Musgraves honouring Loretta Lynn with a performance of her song 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' while Sheryl Crow teamed up with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt for a rendition of 'Songbird' in tribute to Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie.