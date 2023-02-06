Prince Harry never spoke to Sasha Walpole again after she took his virginity in a field behind a pub.

The royal opened up about the saucy encounter in his book 'Spare' revealing he had sex with an older woman who slapped him on the bum and treated him like a "stallion" - and Sasha has now given her side of the story revealing they were close friends and enjoyed regular nights out together but it all changed after they got intimate.

However, Sasha has no regrets about cutting contact. She told The Sun newspaper: "I don’t have any regrets about not texting him. I don’t think there was anything to be gained from that. Our lives have gone in different directions but I wish him all the best."

Despite not seeing him since the saucy encounter behind The Vine Tree pub in Norton, Wiltshire in 2001, Sasha says she wouldn't say no to catching up with the prince these days.

She said: "If Harry contacted me I would say, ‘Let’s go for a drink for old time’s sake. But not in The Vine Tree!’ We could catch up on the last 21 years. I would like to laugh with him about that mad night."

Sasha - who described the five-minute fumble as "wham-bam between two friends" - has also explained she has only decided to talk about what happened between them because Harry wrote about it in his book.

She said: "I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said that he lost his ­virginity and left it at that ... I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If it wasn’t in the book none of this would be happening."