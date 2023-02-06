Antonio Banderas has hinted that another 'Shrek' film could be made.

The 62-year-old actor reprises his role as Puss in Boots in the new spin-off movie 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and isn't ruling out a return to the big screen for the ogre voiced by Mike Myers.

Antonio told RadioTimes.com: "It doesn't depend on me, normally sequels are chosen by the audience. (But) if they go to the movie theatre massively in the way that they are responding to 'Puss in Boots' this could lead to the possibility of another movie with Puss."

The Spanish actor continued: "Or as the movie indicates towards the end when you see Far Far Away, they are going to visit some old friends at the end of the movie – maybe Shrek is coming back.

"I don't know, there are many different possibilities open for these characters to continue, but that doesn't depend on me, that is something that the audience chooses in a way."

In the film, Puss is down to the last of his nine lives and Banderas claims that the script was shaped after he suffered a heart attack in 2017.

He said: "What really shaped the script and the story was the circumstances in which the whole entire world had to conform – COVID, kids in confinement and you cannot see our friends and all of that. But at the same time, I think it's also my own personal experience – in 2017, I had my heart scare.

"It started as a script that was completely different. The first one we had, probably only five per cent of that one made it, so they had been creating as the world was evolving into something and they saw the possibility, in a very courageous way, to actually dare to reflect about life and death in front of an audience that is kids."