Dell is to lay off 6,650 people.

The tech hardware giant announced they will let go roughly five per cent of their entire workforce amid a choppy market operating climate and their other attempts to cut costs were not providing them with sufficient savings.

Jeff Clarke, the company’s co-chief wrote in a memo to staff and detailed the reasons for the redundancies after they carried out a similar wave of job losses in summer 2020 at their Round Rock, Texas headquarters.

The decision was justified on the grounds of being an efficiency measure and a "regular course of business" for the firm.

A Dell spokesperson told BBC News: "We continuously evaluate operations to ensure the right structure is in place to provide the best value and support to partners and customers.

"This is part of our regular course of business."

The tech industry has been slumping and businesses across the sector have been shaving the numbers of their staffing levels like Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO called their letting go over 11,000 people "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history". Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk - who took over the social media giant for $44 billion late last year - fired an estimated half the staff when he took the reins over the microblogging site, a move that online safety experts and those fighting misinformation have condemned the choice as it the cutbacks are believed to have hindered the quality of Twitter’s content moderation.