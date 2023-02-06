Nintendo UK has opened a new Twitter account for its My Nintendo Store.

The gaming giant launched its @MyNintendoUK Twitter handle in January and the account has just posted its first-ever tweet.

The message on the micro-blogging platform reads: "Hello and welcome to the official #MyNintendoStore Twitter account for the UK and Ireland.

"Follow the channel to stay up to date about all things My Nintendo Store! (sic)"

The account - which is specifically for the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland and currently has fewer than 10,000 followers - is set to be used to share updates about new releases and and special edition pre-orders.

The account subsequently posted a tweet related to the video game 'Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon'.

The title is slated to be released in March.

The tweet reads: "Search the Avalon Forest for the power to save Cereza's mother in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a SteelBook on March 17th!

"Already pre-ordered? Your order will be automatically upgraded: http://spkl.io/60164w2rY

"Also available on My Nintendo Store in Ireland (sic)"