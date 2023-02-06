Nintendo UK opens a new Twitter account

Published
2023/02/06 13:00 (GMT)

Nintendo UK has opened a new Twitter account for its My Nintendo Store.

The gaming giant launched its @MyNintendoUK Twitter handle in January and the account has just posted its first-ever tweet.

The message on the micro-blogging platform reads: "Hello and welcome to the official #MyNintendoStore Twitter account for the UK and Ireland.

"Follow the channel to stay up to date about all things My Nintendo Store! (sic)"

The account - which is specifically for the My Nintendo Store in the UK and Ireland and currently has fewer than 10,000 followers - is set to be used to share updates about new releases and and special edition pre-orders.

The account subsequently posted a tweet related to the video game 'Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon'.

The title is slated to be released in March.

The tweet reads: "Search the Avalon Forest for the power to save Cereza's mother in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Pre-order now on My Nintendo Store and receive a SteelBook on March 17th!

"Already pre-ordered? Your order will be automatically upgraded: http://spkl.io/60164w2rY

"Also available on My Nintendo Store in Ireland (sic)"

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended