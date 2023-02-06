Anitta still "feels like a winner" despite missing out on a GRAMMY Award.

The 29-year-old star shot to fame in her native Brazil almost a decade ago with her debut single 'Show das Poderosas' but has been in recent years carving out a career in the US with her album 'Versions of Me' and even though she lost the Best New Artist to jazz singer Samara Joy at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (05.02.23), still insists she has "made history" because she is the first Brazillian to have been nominated for the accolade since Eumir Deodato received the nod in 1972.

She said: "It's crazy! I mean, it's been 50 years since Brazil [was nominated ]. 50. 5-0 years since Brazil is not here. So for me and the whole country, it feels like we're making history right now. Today, I feel like a winner. Winning or not, it is already the biggest victory to be here and to be part of this major thing. So I'm feeling like a winner no matter what!

"I can't wait for the afterparty, that's the one thing I always hope for and wish for. I wait for it. We have a lot of fun, we get drunk, blah, blah, blah. And then I want to say hi to everybody, and meet new people."

The 'Envolver' hitmaker went on to acknowledge that trying to break the US and other countries has felt like "starting again" after selling a string of chart-topping albums in Brazil but admitted she "has no problem" with that.

She told E! News: "I'm here to meet people. For me, it is a new audience so starting again is also an ego exercise. Because in my country I'm treated like the biggest one and then you come here and you're from the zero. You've really gotta put yourself as a beginner and I do, I have no problems with that. I'm really happy to be here and I'm going to enjoy it!"