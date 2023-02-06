Mary J. Blige had to learn how to "believe in a higher power" to be able to get through a "dark period" in her life.

The 52-year-old soul star tied the knot with Kendu Isaacs in 2003 but the pair called it quits in 2018 and she explained that her latest album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' was titled after something she had to learn to say to herself to lift her spirits during the dark times.

She said: ""It was something that I had to say to myself when I was in a very dark situation to move myself away from the lies that were being told to me. To uplift me, I had to believe in something that was way more powerful than what I believed in myself and manifest it in my heart and in my life. It made me see myself as a pretty good person. It's not just about vanity, it's about me seeing who I truly was, who I truly am. I work really hard. Mentally, physically, spiritually, and intellectually to try to be the best me that I can be. If I'm the best me, then I can be good to everybody. It feels good and it's humbling."

Meanwhile, the 'Family Affair' hitmaker - who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show last year - was asked if she had any "advice" for fellow superstar Rihanna, 34, when she makes her much-anticipated comeback to performing in the slot on Sunday (12.02.23) but insisted that the 'Umbrella' hitmaker will "kick a***" without any input from herself.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight" I don't have any advice! First of all, Rihanna has got nothing but smashes. That's my girl, she gonna kick a** because she's got smashes! So just do your thing, she knows what to do. I don't have to tell her. She ain't no rookie! Just take the whole - leave nothing on the stage! Period!"