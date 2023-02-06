Kelsea Ballerini is "very happy" with her love life.

The 29-year-old pop star divorced fellow country singer Morgan Evans towards the end of 2022 after almost five years of marriage and in recent weeks has been rumoured to have struck up a relationship with 'Outer Banks' actor Chase Stokes but took her mother Carla as her plus one ton the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (06.02.23).

Asked if she had brought Chase with her, she said: "My mom is my date and she is as beautiful as ever… and I am happy."

Meanwhile, the 'homecoming queen?' songstress went on to explain that in terms of her career, she is having one of the "busiest times" ever after touring heavily and ahead of opening as the supporting act for Kenny Chesney later this year but admitted that even though she lost out the Best country solo performance accolade to Willie Nelson after being nominated for her song 'Heartfist', she was just "genuinely happy" to be at the ceremony.

She told Extra TV: "I’m genuinely happy to be here and to have a reason to be here. I got nominated for a song about following your heart and trusting yourself, and I’ve been on such a journey of relearning my wiring and how to trust myself. It just feels kismet to be here for that and winning is… that’s subjective. I just got off tour last night with Wynonna and then I do the U.K. next week, I think, and then I do a couple more Heartfirst tour dates headlining, and then I open for Kenny Chesney, and then it's June!. It's the busiest I've been in a long time, but I'm in this place where I'm like, ‘I want forward motion.’ I'm, like, craving forward motion, so I'm excited to be out there sharing it and vibing and experiencing.