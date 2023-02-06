Quavo and Offset reportedly brawled backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

The pair, who were left devastated by the death of their late Migos bandmate Takeoff, 28, in November, are said to have got in a bust-up over the musical tribute to the rapper during the Sunday (05.02.23) awards ceremony in the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

Sources told TMZ on Monday the row erupted just before Quavo, 31, took the stage to perform his song ‘Without You’ during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the annual awards.

The outlet added he and Offset got in a physical fight as Quavo allegedly refused to allow the rapper to participate in the tribute, despite his participation apparently being requested by Grammys bosses.

TMZ reported: “There’s clearly still serious bad blood between Migos rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight.

“Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song ‘Without You’ as a tribute to Takeoff during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart.

“As for what led to it – we’re told The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part.

“We’re told Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage... leading to the melee. Our Offset sources say it was Quavo who started the fight.”

Quavo and his late nephew Takeoff are said to have been extremely close before the death of the performer, who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on November 1 last year after an altercation broke out over a dice game.

Police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, in December as a suspect in the murder.

Officers also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

Patrick was released from jail in early January on a $1 million bond, and as part of the terms of his release is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on 9 March.