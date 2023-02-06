Tom Brady has posed semi-naked on Instagram four months after he finalised his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, sat for the shot in his underwear, a week after his model ex-wife posed in a skimpy bikini for a beach photoshoot.

He captioned the image, which showed him sitting in brown underwear and putting his hands over his privates: “Did I do this right?”

Tom tagged his fellow NFL stars Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski in the post, uploaded on Monday (06.02.23), and added “a deal’s a deal” in reference to his previous promise to recreate photographs of models posing in their underwear for his apparel brand if he received 40,000 likes on one of his tweets.

The company had reminded Tom about his pledge, writing: “Hey @TomBrady, we haven’t forgotten about this.”

Tom, who has son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele, 42, as well as son John Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51, last week announced he is retiring from the NFL “for good”.

He previously announced plans last year to quit playing, but changed his mind 40 days later and agreed to play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He did not thank Gisele by name in his Instagram statement on walking away from sport, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner did thank his family for “supporting” him while he lived his “absolute dream.”

But the model, who married Tom in 2009 before their split last year, wished him well on his retirement, saying last week in an Instagram comment: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

It’s been reported Tom is not interested in dating after splitting from the model.

TMZ quoted an insider who claimed the athlete is aiming to spend as much time with his three children as he can for the “next few months”.

It was also claimed Tom has been looking at schools in the Miami area, where he is apparently planning to stay for his two younger children, and where Gisele recently bought a house.