Hailie Jade Mathers is engaged to Evan McClintock.

The 27-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, 50, has been dating Evan – an enterprise growth executive at an investigation management company called Scout – since 2016, and even though he proposed on Saturday (04.02.23) Hailey held off until Monday to tell fans they were planning to marry.

Sharing photos of the moment he proposed on her Instagram, including an image of Evan getting down on one knee, influencer Hailey said: “Casual weekend recap... 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Hailie grew up in Detroit Eminem – born Marshall Bruce Mathers III – and her mum Kim Scott, 48, who the singer married in 1999 before they divorced in 2001.

The couple briefly remarried in January 2006 but Eminem filed for divorce in April that year, and agreed to joint custody of Hailie.

She studied at Chippewa Valley High School and Michigan State University before becoming a social media influencer.

Her siblings include Alaina Marie Mathers, Stevie Laine Mathers, and Parker Scott and she has contracts with brands including Puma.

Hailie’s hit posts have included one last month on her TikTok account that showed her makeup technique and clothes, which included a jacket she stole from her rapper dad.

She said in the video: “Get ready with me to go to a basketball game. I have had my Puma Suede sneakers, I have them in like every colour, but the red specifically always randomly comes in handy... random fun fact, my family used to go to Piston’s games a lot when we were younger but we haven’t really gone in a while and I personally just haven’t gone so I'm kind of excited to go.

“So, besides the red Puma suede sneakers that I knew I wanted to wear, I showed that Varsity jacket, and I actually stole that from my dad a few years ago.

“I’m assuming it’s from when we used to go to games when I was younger, but I never really had a chance to wear it, so I’m excited to wear that too… I have pants that are business in the front, party in the back.

“And of course, my red suede Puma sneakers, and now it’s time to go to the game.”