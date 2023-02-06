Katie Melua froze her eggs to avoid scaring her partner with her “fertility paranoia”.

‘The Closest Thing to Crazy’ singer, 38, had her son Sandro in December with her partner – who she is yet to identify – but didn’t want to scare him off with the idea of parenthood so underwent the fertility procedure.

She said in an article written for Grazia magazine: “I didn’t want my mid-30s pressure and fertility paranoia to dictate the course of our relationship and to freak him out, so I froze my eggs like so many women of my generation are choosing to do.

“It did the job of taking the pressure off. I knew I could now enjoy my time getting to know him and if it wasn’t gonna be right, well there’s always the sperm donor route at a later date, at least the eggs were frozen and safe... the paranoia surrounding the responsibly of raising a tiny human felt paralysing.”

Despite freezing her eggs, Katie added she and her partner conceived naturally.

The singer, who was married to world superbike racer James Toseland, 42, before they divorced in 2020, told fans in she had welcomed a baby in December via an Instagram post in which she shared photos including of her son’s feet and another of the corner of his face.

She said in her caption alongside the snaps: “It’s been the greatest month. We’re now the parents to Sandro, the whole thing feels like a dream, never felt a love this strong.

“But also the exhaustion is real! I’m so grateful to my partner, and have jaw dropping levels of respect for single parents. But the cuddles are something else. Kx.”

Despite her current contentment, Katie has admitted she regrets portraying love as overly romantic and eternal in some of her early songs.

She told The Independent: “I’ve been guilty of singing about romantic love as though it’s all meant to last for ever. But it’s not. And it’s OK that it’s not.”