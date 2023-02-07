Jim Carrey is selling his LA home for £28.9 million.

The ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ actor, 61, has owned the mansion for 30 years but said he now wanted a change and is keen on someone else enjoying the “enchantment” of the estate.

In a reference to David Bowie’s hit ‘Changes’, the comic told the New York Post on Monday (06.02.23) about his decision to sell: “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have.

“Cha cha cha cha... Changes!”

Dad-of-one Jim bought the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in 1994 for $3.8 million – the equivalent of $7.71 million today – according to the Post.

But he is selling the 12,700 sq ft property for a massive increase of almost $30 million.

Jim also sold his oceanfront Malibu property for $13.4 million, which he bought in 2002.

He told the Wall Street Journal his LA home that has just gone on the market had been “a place of enchantment and inspiration” for him over “30 very creative and prosperous years”.

Jim added: “Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine.”

Along with two acres of land, the ranch home in Brentwood features beamed ceilings, skylights, pear trees and a huge cinema room, along with a gym, tennis court, waterfall pool and spa, sauna and a pool house.