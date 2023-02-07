Khloé Kardashian insists she is single.

The reality TV star, 38, spoke out about her relationship status when talking with fans on Twitter on Sunday (05.02.23) night amid rumours she had reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, despite him secretly having a baby with Maralee Nichols while they were together.

She said online: “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and (my daughter) True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it.

“No but for real... . No man right now... . He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Her chat with fans came after she posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram that some said were a hint she and NBA player Tristan had got back together.

One of her comments on Instagram Stories said: “A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered.”

Khloé, who has two children with Tristan – daughter True, four, and a son born last July – was at his side last month as he grieved his mum Andrea, who died in Toronto after she suffered a heart attack at home.

She added in one of her stream of cryptic Instagram messages that some interpreted as a sign she was back with Tristan: “Just a reminder that there's so much more that we still don’t know about ourselves and that’s what makes life so beautiful.

“Next year you could find your next favorite musician or fall in low with someone you haven’t met yet.

“You might see a new shade of green that will become your new favorite color or you could become obsessed with a new food that you thought you once hated.

“We change as life goes on. We grow as life changes. Our experiences shape us into a new person. It’s beautiful.”

But in an apparent reference to letting go of her relationship with Tristan, Khloé also told her fans to “stop feeling bad for doing what’s best for you”.

She added: “I spent enough time on things never felt right. I’m listening to my soul now.”

Khloé and Tristan first broke up in 2021 after it was revealed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee, who was born at the end of that year when he and Khloé’s surrogate was pregnant with their baby.

Less than two days before the couple’s son True was born, it emerged Tristan had an alleged fling with New York City strip club bartender Lani Blair.