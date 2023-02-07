David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor Hasselhoff has got married.

The 32-year-old estate agent wed Madison Fiore, 33, on February 4th at the Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, and admitted it was "spectacular" seeing so many of her family and friends gathered together on her big day.

She said: "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room.

"People travelled from all over the world. There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody.

"I'll never forget that moment seeing so many faces. It was just a pretty iconic feeling. It was just so spectacular."

Taylor was walked down the aisle by her 'Baywatch' star father David, 70, to the tune of 'Bittersweet Symphony'.

She was in control of her emotions until she saw her dad and then started "hysterically crying" with tears of joy.

Taylor added to PEOPLE magazine: "I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life.

"He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness.

"So to see him so happy and just like, 'You're doing it.'

"Before I walked out, I had it all together and I felt fine until I saw him and I was like, 'Oh crap.' And I just started hysterically crying and I was like, 'Pull it together.'

"But it was just because he was so happy for me and his smile was so big and he was just like, 'You look so beautiful.'

"So it was just an honour to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey."