Sarah Michelle Gellar got sued by McDonald's when she was just five years old.

The 45-year-old actress has recalled getting into some trouble due to a Burger King advert she landed in 1981 years before becoming a global star as Buffy Summers in 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'.

Speaking to Buzzfeed UK, she said: "This is really funny. This was this big campaign that I did for Burger King and I was five.

"And I was the first person to say another competitor's name in a job, and so McDonald's turned around and sued the advertising agency, Burger King and me at five."

Sarah's enduring memory of that advert was being desperate to eat a burger but the disappointment when she found out the reality of food in commercials.

She added: "But what I really remember was I didn't eat a lot of fast food at the time, and when we were there, I just wanted a burger.

"I was so excited because my mom said that I could have the burger.

"And what I learned on that day is that when they make the burgers for commercials, they glue each seed on it to make it look all perfect and beautiful, and then they shellac it, and they paint it. You guys, TV is not real."

Back in 2004, the 'Wolf Pack' star admitted while "banned is a strong word", she "wasn't allowed to eat" at McDonald's while the lawsuit was still ongoing.

She said: "It was tough because, when you're a little kid, McDonald's is where all your friends have their birthday parties, so I missed out on a lot of apple pies."

Meanwhile, Sarah - who stepped away from Hollywood back in 2014 to focus on raising her and Freddie Prinze Jr's two children, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine - recently admitted she worried there might not be a place for her when she decided to go back to work.

She said: "Your job may not always be there. You can be surpassed by other people; interests change.”

Sarah had been planning to return to Hollywood shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic struck so her career break was extended as the health crisis shut down movies and film productions across the globe.

She finally got back to work last year with a part in Netflix’s teen comedy 'Do Revenge' and she's now appearing in Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack'.