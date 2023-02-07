Matthew Macfadyen has joined the cast of 'Holland, Michigan'.

The 48-year-old actor will star opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal in the Hitchcockian thriller.

According to Deadline, Macfadyen will be directed by Mimi Cave in the Prime Video project.

The film will tell of the secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town and is based on a script from Andrew Sodroski, which topped the 2013 Black List, a compilation of the most-liked as-yet uncommissioned screenplays.

Kidman will also produce with Per Saari under her own Blossom Films banner.

Peter Dealbert, for Pacific View Management Productions, is also producing and Kate Churchill will executive produce.

The project sees the 'Big Little Lies' star Kidman join forces with Amazon Studios for the first time since her award-nominated turn in 'Being the Ricardos'.

In that film, she played comedy legend Lucille Ball and previously admitted she didn't fully realise how "difficult" her job would be until she started work because she had to get the star's life on and off stage just right.

She explained: “It was two roles. Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball. The differences in the tone of voice, the differences in mannerisms, the differences in the performance, one’s a real woman - that’s when I went, 'Oh my gosh, this is rich and difficult and extraordinary'.

“The recreation of Lucy Ricardo was interesting … She had life behind her eyes. When she was doing that, there was another whole life to her.

"So that’s why it’s not mimicking her, it’s going into her … I could do the movements, choreography, but where’s the life? Her eyes sparkle, and there’s a reason that’s going on. It’s not robotic, it’s very, very alive … You have to find the life."

Macfadyen is best known for starring as Tom Wambsgans in the HBO drama series 'Succession', and Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's 2005 film 'Pride and Prejudice'.