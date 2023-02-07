Google has launched their own artificial intelligence chatbot.

The tech giant have announced they are working on an alternative to the popular ChatGPT and that is is currently in the testing stages.

The bot is being created via their large language model Lamda, which prompted one ex engineer to call it so human-like with its answer that he thought it was “sentient”.

Google also announced they were going to deploy new AI tools in its search engine service.

Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO wrote in a blog post: “Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models."

He added that he wanted Google’s AI functions to be “bold and responsible” but did not give any further details about how Bard would be stopped from showing harmful or abusive content.

In the beginning of its life, Google will use a “lightweight” edition of Lamda, which will rely on less power so more users can be on it at once.

The news comes amid claims that their competitor Microsoft will use ChatGPT - which can answer questions, solve problems in text form, generate speeches, write marketing copy, news articles and student assignments - in their search engine service Bing, following their multi-billion dollar investment in its creator, OpenAI.

ChatGPT - which is free to use but costs the company to use - recently announced they were looking to add a paid-for model alongside the free version.

Recently, Sundar revealed plans to incorporate AI into its search engine.

He wrote: "AI can be helpful in these moments, synthesizing insights for questions where there's no one right answer.

"Soon, you'll see AI-powered features in Search that distil complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, so you can quickly understand the big picture and learn more from the web."