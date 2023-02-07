Ben Affleck "wasn't his usual self" at the GRAMMY Awards.

The 50-year-old actor attended the annual music ceremony on Sunday (05.02.23) along with pop star wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, but after an image of him looking unimpressed went viral as a meme, a source has now claimed that he was just "feeling tired."

A source said: "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source says. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self. Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from. Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."

The insider went on to explain that Ben - who was previously married to '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner, 50, and has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and 10-year-old Samuel with her - is always "very supportive" of J. Lo's work and she is always "very appreciative" of him.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Jen knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time. She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home."

Following the awards ceremony, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker took to social media to share a montage of herself getting ready before they both arrived at the event set to Harry Styles hit 'As It Was'.

She captioned the post: "Always the best time with my love, my husband [white heart emoji].