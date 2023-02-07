Brendon Urie has become a father for the first time.

The Panic! At The Disco singer - who announced last month that the band is coming to an end after the upcoming UK and European tour - has welcomed her first baby with wife Sarah Orzechowski, whom he married in 2023 after four years of dating.

Now, PEOPLE magazine and other outlets have reported the loved up couple, both 35, have become parents.

No further details have been revealed yet.

The happy news comes after Brendon revealed he and Sarah were expecting their first baby, and he announced plans to end Panic! At The Disco so he could focus on being a dad.

He wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…

"Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!

"The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

The 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' hitmaker thanked fans for their "immense support", and admitted he couldn't find the right words to describe how "how much it has meant" to him and the band.

He continued: "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.

"Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon"