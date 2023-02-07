Pamela Anderson has doubled down on her allegations that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of 'Home Improvement'.

The 55-year-old star - whose first TV role was as part of the actor's sitcom in 1991 when she was aged 23 and he was 37. - recently claimed he flashed her and while he has vehemently denied the accusation, she insisted he couldn't have admitted it.

Speaking to ET Canada, she said: "He has to deny it because look at the times we're in. If he said, 'Oh yeah, I did that…’ he'd be... a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg - not that story.

"But I only talked about really pivotal moments to try and get across some of these things that had happened in my childhood, my career and I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things.

"Not all - Obviously I didn't tell every story in my life or I'd be writing volumes. So, it was because it was my first job, 'Home Improvement', I felt like it was important to say."

Responding to her claims that he showed her his penis on her first day of filming, he insisted he was "a little disappointed" in her.

He said: "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really.

"She's a good girl."

And asked if he has a good memory, the 'Toy Story' star added: "Yeah."

The pair's working relationship hit headlines last week when Variety published an extract from the 'Baywatch' actress' upcoming memoir 'Love, Pamela'.

In it, she wrote she was confronted by Tim wearing a dressing gown when she walked out of her dressing room, and added: “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

She said Tim told her the incident was “only fair” as he had seen the former Playboy model nude, and admitted she “laughed uncomfortably” at his gag.

Tim then issued a statement saying the incident “never happened” as he “would never do such a thing”.

And the 55-year-old beauty later defended the veteran actor, insisting she didn't think he had "bad intentions".

She wrote in a text message: “Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions.

“Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

In her latest interview, Pamela added: "How could you make that up? Then he ran back into his room and then he was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy. "