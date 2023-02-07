'The Last Of Us Part 1' has been delayed on the PC.

The remake of the 2013 game was due to arrive on March 3, after being released on the PlayStation 5 last September, however, it has been pushed back until March 28 amid the success of the HBO adaptation.

In a statement, Naughty Dog said: “We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last Of Us these last few weeks. Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike, floors us every day.”

A few tweaks are required to make sure the PC version is in the "best shape possible".

The developer added: “We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last Of Us Part 1 on Playstation 5 consoles, and we realise many of you have been excited to jump in – some for the first time – when Part 1 hits PC.

“And so we want to make sure that The Last Of Us Part 1's PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last Of Us lives up to your, and our, standards. We are so excited to bring The Last Of Us Part 1 to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival,” it added. “The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm.”