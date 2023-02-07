Giovanna Fletcher says Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe are her “beauty icons”.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ winner believes the two Hollywood starlets “totally celebrated” themselves and would love to travel back to the Golden age of cinema to see them work.

The 38-year-old television personality told Hello! magazine: “I love looking back at some of the greats, like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, because I feel as though they totally celebrated who they were. If I could go back to any era, I’d go back to when they were around, because they were stunningly beautiful and celebrated for who they were.”

Giovanna - who has sons Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four with her McFly rocker husband Tom Fletcher, 37 - doesn’t let her hectic family life stop her putting on “a bit of moisturiser” by It Cosmetics as she loves to stay hydrated.

She said: “First thing in the morning, I like to put on a bit of moisturiser. The main thing is hydrating my skin. There’s nothing worse than leaving the house when not only have you got no make-up on, but your skin also feels tight and dry. If I get a chance to use some CC+ Nude Glow, amazing - it just depends on what meltdowns are happening at the time. And the Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer makes me look less tired. That’s my trouble area - I’ve always had dark circles.”

The ‘Happy Mum Happy Baby’ podcaster admitted that beauty regimes quelled the “manic” energy in her “house full of boys”.

Giovanna: “All my creams. He’s definitely tucked into my Confidence in a Cream Moisturiser! He used to steal concealer every now and then, but it’s mainly just the moisturiser, unless we’re doing nail-salon day - the boys love that. It’s quite manic having a house full of boys, but painting nails is one thing that keeps everyone nice and still and calm.”