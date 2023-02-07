Harry Styles is "not worthy of shining David Bowie's shoes", according to a friend of the late singer.

The 29-year-old pop star won Best Album at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (05.02.23) for his record 'Harry's House' and has drawn comparisons to late music legend David Bowie - who died in 2016 at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer - over his extravagant sense of style but now David's former producer Tony Visconti has slammed the likening as untrue.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "What’s the difference between the Grammys and Las Vegas? Nothing! Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie? From what I saw tonight he’s not worthy of shining in his shoes!"

Tony first worked with the 'Ashes to Ashes' hitmaker on 'Space Oddity' in 1969 and continued to work with him over the course of 10 albums until his final project 'Blackstar' in 2016 - which was released just two days before his death - and friends rushed to agree with him in the comments, with one concurring that there will "never" be another David Bowie.

One user wrote: "There will NEVER be anyone that’s the new David Bowie he is in a class of his own always will be unique", whilst another wrote: Thank you , thank you, thank you Tony for saying what so many of us are thinking."

Another user in the comments claimed that they had heard the same comparison and although they had initially rebuffed it in a similar manner, had to learn to "appreciate" the former One Direction star because they have a teenage daughter learning to play music.

They wrote: "I heard this and immediately thought 'Nope!' That said, as the parent of a teen, I appreciate Harry. He inspired my daughter to learn to play music."