Tom Brady needs to "get good" at retiring.

The 45-year-old sports star recently announced his decision to step from Tampa Bay Buccaneers as quarterback "for good" after already initially doing so in 2021 before deciding to join the team again just weeks later and has now explained that he is just "looking forward" to finding out what is next for him in life.

He said: "You know, I've done it once before, so I've gotta figure this out and get good at this actually. My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time.' And I think with any great chapter that ends, there's other great opportunities ahead.

"And I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being. I'll feel some different things I'm sure as things go along, but I'm doing great, in a great space, and excited for what's ahead."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion - who was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen and has Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with her - went on to add that there is a lot of "emotion" that comes with stepping down from the game and admitted that the notion of retirement "hasn't even sunk in" yet.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast 'Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray', he added: "There's a lot of emotions. You know, I think relief just because there's a little bit of a decompression and depressurization. For, you know, 32 years you've been getting ready to prepare for another season, and I think the reality of that probably hasn't even sunk in yet. So I don't know how I'll feel as those moments get closer to a degree, but I'm really happy and content with kind of where we're at."