Amy Childs says getting “glammed up” isn’t her “priority” as a mother.

The ex ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star - who in her ITVBe heyday popularised many beauty trends like a ‘vajazzle’ - is expecting fraternal twins with her entrepreneur husband Billy Delbosq, 37, after already welcoming Polly, five, and Ritchie, four, and is not longer “worried” as much as her appearance due to her growing brood.

The 32-year-old television personality told OK! magazine: “I’ve always said I probably wouldn’t. Yes, I like being glam and doing the school run with a bit of make-up on, because it makes me feel better, but I feel like with four kids, am I going to be the glam one like I used to be? The answer is no. How can I get four kids ready and get myself glammed up? I’m more about the mum life now. Amy Childs is the mum who does the cooking and cleaning. My priority now is the kids. I’m not worried about make-up, I’m thinking, ‘How am I going to get these two out?’”

Amy labelled carrying one of each gender is the “ideal situation” for her and her man as she admitted “the shop is shut” and doesn’t want anymore babies after this pregnancy.

She said: “It’s an ideal situation – Bill’s got his boy, I get another girl. Bill said to me the other day, “Shall we just go again after?” I was like, “Definitely not!” I want my life back now. Bill would love to have more children, but let him be with the twins first and then see what he says after, because he won’t be saying that! The shop is shut.”