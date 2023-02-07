Jay-Z is to "celebrate youth Flag football" with a new headgear collection for the NFL.

The 53-year-old rap star has teamed up with the National Football League after young athletes from ten teams, across eight international nations, participated in tournaments on February 3rd and 4th through his lifestyle apparel and accessories brand Paper Planes.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events International, said: “The NFL Flag International Tournament at the Pro Bowl Games is a special moment where we see young people come together from around the globe to not only showcase their athletic talents and love of Flag football but also create lifelong experiences and friendships.”

“This collaboration is inspired by the core meaning of Paper Planes and showcases the power the NFL has to bring people together from across the world, each with different stories and experiences united by a passion to play the game they love alongside friends and achieving greatness together,” added Eddie Capobianco, NFL’s Vice President of Culture Marketing.

For the first time in its history the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will see top NFL players feature in an all-new NFL Flag football format with an exciting NFL Flag International youth football tournament also being played.

Emory Jones, CMO of Paper Planes said: “Using fashion as our medium, we seek to empower people. This partnership with the NFL brings together a global community, united by their love of the sport and their desire to achieve greatness both on and off the field. The ability to transcend boundaries; to imagine, to explore and to achieve through meaningful collaboration, is at the heart of everything we do.”

The NFL x Paper Planes New Era headwear collection is available now in the US via NFL Shop and globally on Paper Planes.