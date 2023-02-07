Pamela Anderson still has the swimsuit she wore on 'Baywatch.'

The 55-year-old star shot to fame as lifeguard C. J. Parker on the hit 1990s action-drama series and revealed that she has kept one of the famous red garments she wore over the course of five seasons and likes to put it on every so often.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I had a couple back then. Now I only have one and it fits. I put it on every once in a while. So yeah, one time I was with my friends, I was out with Luke Gilford, this photographer, and I was at a party with him. I remember they were like, ‘Where’s Pamela?’ I jumped in the shower and I came out soaking wet and gave everyone mouth to mouth! We always have fun in high heels!"

The former Playboy model - who has used her celebrity status to front numerous animal rights campaigns over the years - left the series in 1997 but returned to the role in 2017 for a cameo appearance in the movie spinoff but admitted she only agreed to take on the port once more after "a lot of bullying" and claimed bosses had expected her to do it for free.

She said: "It was becoming really, really awful. They said they wanted me to do it as a favour. I said, ‘I do favors for animals, not for Paramount.’There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something. I said, ‘Come on, guys. I mean, really?"