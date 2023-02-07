Cheryl Burke has refused to "suffer in silence" following her divorce

The 38-year-old star tied the knot with 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence in 2019 but the pair divorced in 2022 and Cheryl has insisted that talking about her story has allowed her to find "freedom" despite finding herself accused of "over-sharing."

She said: "With everyone that has been responsive and [saying,] 'Thank you so much for talking about your sobriety or your personal life'... a lot of people also say, 'You're oversharing!' I actually have compassion for that person, 'cause I think that person is also suffering in silence maybe or may not wanna hear it, but then [I] just move on. It's OK regardless. It's not fun sometimes to talk about... [but] it is actually what frees me. It's freedom. I think it's important not to suffer in silence."

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro - who since splitting from Matthew has launched the 'Burke in the Game' podcast where she updates her listeners on life following the divorce - went on to add that she hopes she can help "even just one person" with her platform and explained that the future feels "scary" but "exciting."

She told Entertainment Tonight: " I think it's important to get it out, whether it is to help somebody -- 'cause I know I am, even if it's just one person [who relates] to my story. I wish when I was younger that I had someone to look up to that was actually a little bit more vulnerable and open. I think once you actually call it out, you don't live in shame anymore.

"It is amazing. It's so uncertain, but, like, why not face the uncertainty instead of it being something that scares me? It is scary, [but] it's exciting."